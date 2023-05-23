Held in collaboration with the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, the three-day event assesses latest developments and trends in international negotiation research, as well as conceptual issues and practical solutions in the field of negotiation and diplomatic practice.

The international conference is witnessing the participation of experts, scholars, and practitioners from the fields of international politics, diplomacy, and academia, who are dedicated to advancing the art and science of negotiation in the global arena. Attendees comprise of current and former senior diplomats, and other thought leaders on diplomatic practice.

Drawing on current as well as past transformations, the conference, which was previously held in Germany and Russia, is focusing on three main subjects: Identity Conflicts in a fragmented World Order, Africa: Reframing negotiation, and China’s New Mediation Role.

Interdisciplinary platform

“This conference is a unique and interdisciplinary platform has brought together prominent figures, experts, scholars, and practitioners in the fields of international politics, diplomacy, and academia from around the world. This three-day conference provides a significant opportunity to showcase and discuss the latest advancements and perspectives in international negotiation research, encompassing both theoretical concepts and pragmatic solutions. Through interactive panel discussions, practical book workshops, and other stimulating sessions, we are empowering attendees in identifying effective strategies that can be implemented by foreign ministries worldwide. We are honoured by the presence of our partners in the field of diplomatic practice in this event,” said Nickolay Mladenov, AGDA director general.

Fruitful exchanges

“I wholeheartedly endorse the immeasurable value that this conference holds for the emerging generation of students. By actively participating in this remarkable event, young minds can gain invaluable insights into the realm of international negotiations and cultivate vital skills that will shape their future endeavours. Through engaging and interactive sessions, coupled with practical workshops, participants will acquire the art of effective communication, critical thinking, and collaborative problem-solving — skills that are of utmost importance for success in today’s intricately interconnected world. I firmly believe in the potential of open dialogue and mutual understanding between Emiratis and our esteemed international counterparts, and I am confident that this conference will serve as a catalyst for fostering fruitful exchanges and nurturing a brighter future for all,” added Dr Mohammed Al Dhaheri, deputy director general at the AGDA.

Prominent speakers at the conference include Willian Zartman, professor emeritus at Johns Hopkins University, Paul Meerts, senior associate at Netherlands Institute of International Relations ‘Clingendael’, Dr Karin Aggestam, teaching practitioner (ETP) at the Teaching Academy at Lund University, Sweden, and Mikhail Troitskiy, professor of Practice in Russian Studies, Department of Political Science.