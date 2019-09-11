Aster DM Healthcare’s deputy managing director says she is honoured to get new status

Dubai: Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, has become one of the first Indian women business leaders in the UAE to receive the 10-year permanent residency gold card.

Moopen said: “I am truly honoured that the UAE Government has recognised me as one of the first women business leaders worthy of receiving this status independently. Receiving this residency status has not only encouraged me to work towards newer and better health care innovations through our work at Aster, but also motivates me further. The government has recognised me as an agent of change in the health care sector.”

Moopen manages the company’s operations in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Having joined the company as a director in 2013, she is responsible for overseeing the strategic direction and development of the company, and spearheading the expansion of the group into new markets.