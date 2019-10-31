Motorists will no longer have to pay Dh10 for having an attendant fill petrol

Dubai: ADNOC Distribution announces cancellation of service fees at the petrol stations and offers them free of charge starting next Sunday, November 3.

In June 2018, Adnoc launched its premium service for a small fee. Motorists are required to pay an additional Dh10 if they want a petrol-station attendant to fill their vehicles with gasoline at Adnoc petrol stations. Motorists also have the option to use the self-serve, which is free.

On Thursday, Adnoc Distribution said that it had taken into account feedback from nearly 14,000 customers through focus groups and surveys.

Commenting on the move, Adnoc Distribution’s Acting CEO, Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, said: “Our recent marketing campaign offering free assisted fueling has proven to be a success … in conjunction with feedback from extensive customer engagement, it has resulted in the decision of the Board of Directors to approve offering free assisted fueling to all our customers, which we will implement beginning this Sunday, November 3.”