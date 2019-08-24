Survey results to aid in decision making that ensures a dignified life for all

Abu Dhabi: Residents in the emirate of Abu Dhabi are being urged to participate in the Quality of Life Questionnaire — Abu Dhabi 2019 by the Department of Community Development (DCD).

The survey, which aims to identify the needs and aspirations of Abu Dhabi residents, is now available in a total of six languages. In addition to Arabic and English, participants can respond in Tagalog, Urdu, Bengali and Telugu.

Information gleaned from the study will be used to ensure a dignified life for all, the DCD statement said. It focuses on areas like housing, jobs and earning, household income, education, health, skills, personal and social safety, civic engagement, governance, quality of environment and work-life balance.

DCD researchers will use artificial intelligence tools to identify the community’s top priorities, and field researchers to assist and support in specific areas.