Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi DED has permitted massage and oriental bath services in the capital to resume operations.
The services have to follow all precautionary guidelines to check the spread of coronavirus. They include provision of services only with prior appointments, wearing of masks, closure of waiting areas, installation of thermal cameras at entrances, posting of display posters to outline preventive measures and maintenance of social distancing.
Detailed protocols have also been put in place for sterilisation and cleaning of the facilities.