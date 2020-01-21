Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has shut down a bakery (Panaderia Bakery, Delma branch) in the capital for food safety violations that could pose a risk to public health, a statement from the authority said on Tuesday.

Four violations were registered against the facility in October, December last year and this month as well.

The closure orders were issued last Thursday. The authority clarified that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of the establishment’s failure to implement food health and safety standards and requirements.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will apply as long as its the reasons for the same are not addressed.