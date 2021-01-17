Travellers from 18 countries do not have to quarantine in Abu Dhabi, says updated rule

Abu Dhabi: Passengers travelling from countries, regions and territories exempted from quarantine has increased from 17 nations to 18, according to the updated list issued by Abu Dhabi’s tourism authority.

In the list of ‘green countries’, which was updated by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi on January 16, those travelling from Bahrain will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival.

According to the department's latest updates, the list currently includes:

Bahrain Brunei China Hong Kong Isle of Man Kuwait Macao Mauritius Mongolia New Caledonia New Zealand Oman Qatar Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia St Kitts and Nevis Taipei Thailand

Abu Dhabi started to welcome back international tourists from December 24, 2020.

“Travellers from green countries will be allowed into the emirate when they receive a negative test result, while travellers from other countries must self-isolate for 10 days. Country classifications will be reviewed every two weeks,” said the tourism office.

All other passengers will need to undertake a PCR test on the sixth day if they are staying six or more consecutive days, as well as on day 12 if they are staying for 12 or more consecutive days.

Updated entry rules

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi also updated its list of requirements for UAE citizens and residents, which came into effect on Suday.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee’s updated procedures to enter Abu Dhabi allows the entry into the emirate within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR or DPI test result, instead of 72 hours.

It also approved mandatory PCR tests on day four of entry for those staying for four days or more, and on day eight of entry for those staying for eight days or more. The day of entry into Abu Dhabi is counted as day one.