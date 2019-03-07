That’s up from 95.8 per cent in 2017, thanks to innovative initiatives by police

Dubai: Residents in Al Rashidiya feel safer, according to a survey which reported 96.7 felt safe last year compared to 95.8 per cent the year before.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, said that security programmes implemented in the station helped to increase the feeling of safety.

“Al Rashidiya police station includes residential, commercial and industrial areas beside many government bodies and educational institutes. The station implemented security programmes, which helped increase people’s sense of safety to 96.7 per cent in 2018,” said Al Merri.

Security programmes at Al Rashidiya station, which covers 220 square kilometres of Dubai, adopted innovative initiatives like using drones to monitor the area and programmes to reduce crimes.