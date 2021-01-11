The MoHAP’s is keen to expand the UAE-manufactured generic drugs industry, and to pave the way for local plants to focus on manufacturing new and innovative medicines in various fields. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: A total of 6,176 generic medicines are currently available in the UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Monday.

In addition, a total of 16 factories are operating at present, along with three other factories working with intravenous fluids, laboratories and medical supplies. “Such numbers clearly reflect the flexible and attractive legislation and investment environment, and the availability of experiences, research capabilities, initiatives, and incentives that help establish competitive medical and pharmaceutical industries,” the MoHAP said in a statement.

Self-sufficiency

“The provision of generic drugs enables patients to receive appropriate and affordable treatment, owing to the lower costs of these medicines by 60 per cent compared to the originally branded medicines,” said Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary at the MoHAP’s Public Health Policy and Licenses division.

Al Amiri pointed to the MoHAP’s keenness to expand the UAE-manufactured generic drugs industry, and to pave the way for local plants to focus on manufacturing new and innovative medicines in various fields. The MoHAP is also keen on updating manufacturing policies to cope with international developments, in line with the attention paid by the UAE to drug safety as a strategic priority, especially in times of crisis and pandemics.

Al Amiri emphasised that the UAE’s health policies encourage the manufacturing of innovative medicines and pharmaceutical raw materials and vaccines in order to achieve self-sufficiency. This is achieved by stimulating the investment in this sector, expanding cooperation with global pharmaceutical companies, and enticing highly competent and skilled workforce and state-of-the-art equipment and technology.

Specific regulations