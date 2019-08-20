Passengers at Dubai International airport. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

DUBAI: Travel is expected to reach an all-time high in the upcoming weeks for Emirates Airlines, as the carrier expects yet another busy period with travellers arriving into Dubai after the summer holidays and Eid break.

Excluding transit passengers, over 500,000 people are expected to arrive into Dubai from August 20 until the beginning of September.

Mohammad Mattar, divisional senior vice-president of Emirates Airport Services, said: “With another record-breaking period coming up when it comes to passenger arrivals, we want to ensure that Emirates customers coming back to Dubai have the best experience possible starting from disembarkation through to every touchpoint and have positioned extra resources to ensure a speedy arrival journey.”

Emirates has a number of services and initiatives in place to ensure stress-free movement from gate to arrivals, eliminating potential bottlenecks and cutting wait-times for passengers to complete their formalities.

After disembarkation, passengers with restricted mobility can book wheelchair assistance from the aircraft to the terminal entrance. For families, baby strollers are available on arrivals for their convenience at every Emirates gate, placed in special cupboards so that customers can quickly identify them. Buggies are also available to customers upon request.

Emirates customers can expect reduced processing times at immigration counters when using smart gates by simply using their Emirates ID or passport.

Close to 500,000 bags will be processed during this period and extra resources are being deployed to ensure smooth baggage flows. Emirates passengers are informed about their designated baggage carousel before landing on their personal ice screens, so they can proceed and collect their bags with ease. Emirates also offers a home delivery service where luggage is retrieved, cleared at customs and delivered to customers for a hassle-free arrival experience.