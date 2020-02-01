Dubai Customs also made 745 seizures of various items at busy crossing

Dubai: Dubai Customs handled 3.6 million passengers and 607,600 vehicles at Hatta Border Crossing in 2019, the authority said on Saturday.

Last year also saw 745 seizures, thanks to advanced scanning devices that inspect whether vehicles carry any prohibited goods, Dubai Customs added.

The announcement followed a tour of the crossing by Dubai Customs director-general Ahmad Mahboob Musabih.

In 2019, the most common goods crossing Hatta border where vegetables, fruits, perfumes, electrical appliances, electronics, food stuff, juices, dairy products, ceramics, vehicles, engines, and cement.

The centre completed 338,300 declarations, including 205,500 export and 132,700 import declarations.

“At Dubai Customs we keep developing our services, and this helps our different customs centres, including Hatta, achieve the overall vision of securing the borders and supporting legitimate trade,” Musabih said.

“We have equipped Hatta customs building with smart technologies which will further develop customs services and facilitate procedures. The centre will be able to handle all types of inspection operations. Our project (seven-star centres) ensures all customs centres including Hatta are included in our development strategies and plans.”