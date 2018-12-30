First liver and lung transplant: On February 21, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the country’s first multi-organ transplant centre, conducted the UAE’s first liver transplant. The recipient was a 60-year-old Emirati suffering from liver cirrhosis. The first lung transplant in the UAE was then performed 10 days later, providing a 53-year-old Emirati with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with a single lung. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Record-breaking zipline: In February, Ras Al Khaimah earned a Guinness World Record for the world’s longest zipline — Jebel Jais Flight. The 2,800-metre long attraction is perched above the towering Jebel Jais mountain. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

New visa system: On May 20, the UAE Cabinet approved 10-year residency visas for investors and professionals in the medical, scientific, research and technical fields as well as for all scientists and innovators. It also granted five-year residency visas for students studying in the UAE, and 10-year visas for exceptional students. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

World’s top passport: On December 1, the UAE passport jumped to number 1 position in the world, offering visa-free entry, or visa-on-arrival facility to Emiratis travelling to 167 countries. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Holy Quran award: Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum presents the Dubai International Holy Quran Award to 17-year-old Ahmad Burhan, the first American to win it. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

UAE’s first homegrown satellite: KhalifaSat, the UAE’s first satellite built by Emirati engineers, was launched on a Japanese rocket at the Tanegashima Space Centre on October 29. It captures images with a spatial resolution of 70cm — meaning each pixel represents 70cm of the ground. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Unique camel: Bint Shaheen, a female camel calf born at the Dubai Camel Breeding Centre on January 12, became the world’s first camel conceived using frozen sperm from a champion stallion named Shaheen, now retired from racing. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Emirati astronauts: On September 3, the UAE names its first astronauts — Sultan Saif Muftah Hamad Al Niyadi and Hazza Ali Abdan Khalifa Al Mansouri. Both are training in Russia and one of them will travel to the International Space Station in April. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Egyptian declared Arab Hope Maker: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presents the Arab Hope Makers award to Mahmood Waheed from Egypt on May 14. Wahid helped more than 1,000 homeless elderly people in Egypt. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Briton wins Global Teacher Prize: Andria Zafirakou, a school teacher in the UK, wins the $1 million Global Teacher Prize in Dubai on March 18. She was chosen from 30,000 nominations from around the world. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Largest cup of hot tea: On January 25 Dubai set another Guinness World Record when the Global Village created the largest cup of hot tea. The 3.66-metre high cup, a replica of a regular styrofoam cup, had a heating system to keep the tea’s temperature at 85 degrees Celsius. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News