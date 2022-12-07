Dubai: Two Filipinos and a Palestinian expatriate are now each Dh100,000 richer after they won the recent 105th Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.
Dario, 48, a Filipino living in Dubai for the past 13 years, said he immediately called his wife to share the good news. “I called my wife back home the very night of the draw and she thought that something bad happened to me as it was early morning in the Philippines. When she understood what the call was about, she got very emotional and couldn’t control herself,” Dario shared, adding: “We both immediately said that the money will be used for the education of our kids.”
His kababayan (compatriot), Lucille is equally ecstatic of the recent windfall. She said: “I had promised my friend that if I ever win, I will financially support her to get her back on her feet”. I had promised my friend that if I ever win, I will financially support her to get her back on her feet”. Giving is innate for the 48-year old nurse who vowed not only to support the education of her children but also of her nephews.
Retirement plan
Meanwhile, 59-year old Hanna, a Palestinian national who has been working in the UAE for over 40 years said he will save the prize money for his retirement. He added he is not only lucky but has been blessed living in the UAE for the past four decades.
The 105th Super Saturday Draws also saw 33 winners sharing the second prize of Dh 1 million, after matching four out of five winning numbers (5-12-15-34-44).