Dubai: Emirates airline has confirmed that UAE nationals are required to obtain approval from the consulate general of their destination before flying out to Europe.

The consular approval is required for all European destinations except the United Kingdom and Greece.

In an update on the requirements for citizens travelling to Europe from Dubai, Emirates Airlines said on its website: “Before travelling to Europe, except to the UK and Greece, UAE nationals must get approval from the Consulate General of their European destination within their departure country. For example, if you are a UAE national travelling from Dubai to France, you must apply to the French Consulate General in Dubai. If you are flying from Australia to France via Dubai, you must apply to the French Consulate General in Australia.”

“The travel regulations in each destination are changing frequently. Customers are required to come to the airport with the appropriate travel documents for their destination," the airline explained.

The Dubai-based carrier stressed that “all passengers travelling from Dubai to UK or Europe (and other mandated destinations) will be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test no more than 96 hours before departure and present the test result certificate at check-in.”

Passengers may need to take a printed COVID-19 PCR test before departure.

Although Dubai residents do not need Dubai government approval to leave Dubai, they must have approval to return.

The airline further said that COVID-19 flight and travel restrictions remain in place across many countries around the world, including mandatory quarantine, PCR tests and registration with the concerned government authority.