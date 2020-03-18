Philippine Airlines had earlier announced the temporary suspension of its flights between Abu Dhabi and Manila. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Philippine flag carrier, Philippine Airlines (PAL), will continue its flights between Dubai and Manila despite earlier announcement of operational disruption as part of the Philippine government’s implementation of “enhanced community quarantine.”

Agnes Pagaduan, PAL country manager-UAE, told Gulf News on Wednesday daily flights between Dubai and Manila “will continue as scheduled.”

Earlier, the PAL office in Manila announced suspension of operation from March 20 until April 12 after President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire island of Luzon – with around 58M people or 59 per cent of the entire Filipino population – under “enhanced community quarantine”. The deadly disease has so far affected 202 people and claimed 17 lives in the Philippines.

Pagaduan said the revised announcement came after the Philippine Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IAFT-EID) has lifted the ban on international flights coming in and out of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Philippines’ main gateway

IAFT-EID said: “all persons, regardless of nationality, except for Filipino tourists, may now fly out of the country at any time.”

“Inbound international passengers are allowed entry, subject to strict immigration and quarantine protocols,” it added.

It was also agreed that medical certificates of good health should be validated by their respective embassies for passengers from Italy and Iran.

Sweeper flights for foreign nationals to bring them to airports will be allowed to continue operations.

Meanwhile, only one person is allowed to bring a passenger to the airport and he/she must depart immediately after dropping off the passenger. The driver should carry with him/her a copy of the airline ticket of the passenger as proof of conveyance.