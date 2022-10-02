Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

Why here: Pledge your marriage vows in this plush, newly renovated hotel within the city’s cultural and art districts that creates memorable moments for happy couples with its unique Bandhan Weddings concept.

Venue: Celebrate a grand wedding affair with up to 100 guests at the plaza ballroom overlooking the skyline of Dubai with views of Burj Khalifa and the charming Al Seef. Make your fairytale wedding dream real; with dedicated wedding planner support, a delicious international culinary, ensuring your guests leave happy.

Price: Starting from only Dh150 per person.

Includes: Personalised experiences with a selection of wedding packages with the tailored dining experience of their choice, wedding cakes, bridal suite, one night stay for the couple and special room rates for family and friends

Contact: banquets.dxbza@radissonblu.com, 04 222 7171

Image Credit: Supplied

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa

Why here: The majestic backdrop of Al Hajar Mountains and the turtles swimming in the azure waters of the sea overlooking the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa makes to venue ideal for blissful ceremonies, an unforgettable setting to say I do.

Venue: Five spectacular venues, mesmerising settings overlooking azure blue waters from Juman ballroom to resort’s private beach for larger ceremonies to accommodate up to 1000 guests. Be an al-fresco cocktail reception on the pristine white sandy beach or a lavish dinner in the ballroom; you have an ideal spot to meet your needs.

Price: Customisable wedding package to meet couples’ needs.

Includes: Expert wedding planners’ support, picturesque landscaping, exceptional culinary choices

Contact: events.icrak@ihg.com, 07 202 6680

Swissotel Al Ghurair Image Credit: Supplied

Swissotel Al Ghurair

Why here: Begin your forever-together journey at this five-star luxury hotel where the rich history of Dubai meets the sparkle of a cosmopolitan city, creating an unforgettable experience and timeless memories for you and your guests to cherish for the rest of your lives.

Venue: The venue offers a Swiss haven experience, a personalised wedding setup, in a convenient city centre location. You have options for the rustic outdoor settings of the pool deck or the grandeur of the Al Khor Ballroom, which accommodates up to 150 guests.

Price: Wedding packages start at Dh150 per person, and tailored packages are available from Dh180 up to Dh290 per person.

Includes: A personalised wedding setup, dedicated wedding planners, an elaborate multi-cuisine three-course menu with soft beverages, and a welcome drink for each guest and wedding cake, night stay and breakfast for the couple, followed by a relaxing couples massage.

Contact: banquet.alghurair@swissotel.com, 04 293 3333

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm

Why here: Celebrate your magical union at this elegant venue with a fantastic backdrop of The Palm, where the blue skies meet the ocean. Whether intimate or boisterously lavish, a wedding here provides an infinite array of exotic moments.

Venue: This distinctive island oasis offers endless possibilities to host a grand celebration of love and a promise of togetherness with unrivalled style and grace, accommodating up to 400 guests. Whether a sunset affair with a walk down a sandy aisle or a glamorous Hollywood-style reception, every event is flawless, from sacred vows to stolen intimate moments.

Price: Celebrations tailored to your needs to make you feel like royalty on your big day.

Includes: Customized menu options of global and local flavours, hotel stay, transportation for your guests, and tailor-made arrangements for the big day

Contact: www.tajhotels.com; events.exoticadubai@tajhotels.com, 04 275 4444

Image Credit: Supplied

Queen Elizabeth 2

Why here: Say I do in this only floating hotel in Dubai, an extraordinary historic destination that offers couples a unique experience for the big day.

Venue: With banquet facilities of 2,550sqm, wedding specialists’ support, and a tempting international menu, QE2 is a perfect spot whether you are considering a simple, elegant celebration or a glamorous event. Tie the knot in the opulent ballroom, the Queen’s Room, featuring its original 1960s interiors, or in the Grand Lounge, a cabaret-style venue exuding all the glitz and glam of a bygone era. The outdoor decks overlooking the marina and Dubai’s mesmerising skyline are ideal when you desire outdoor settings.

Price: Tailored wedding packages starting from Dh155 per person for a minimum of 150 guests.

Includes: A welcome reception with pass around non-alcoholic beverages, a bridal dressing room, one-night stay and honeymooner in-room breakfast

Married couples are invited to rekindle romance with the Romantic Voyage package, which includes one-night stay in a Captain’s Room with Balcony, breakfast, dinner, romantic room setup and much more.

Contact: events.qe2@accor.com, 600 500 400.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort Image Credit: Supplied

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Why here: With a picturesque natural backdrop of ocean, beach and mountain, the Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort offers an ideal spot to host a dream wedding.

Venue: Stunning views, beachside bliss wedding option, great food and an overall ambience of love, peace and serenity; the bride and groom can choose to host the romantic ceremony on the white sandy beach or a range of locations by the sea such as Al Maeda wavebreaker and the Sand Bar Dome on the hotel’s expansive grounds.

Price: From Dh200 per person

Includes: Dinner or lunch with mineral water and soft beverages, a broad range of menus, a choice of a chocolate or vanilla three-tier cake, a night’s stay for the newlyweds in the wedding suite at the resort, complete with a five-star honeymoon breakfast the following day.

Contact: Osama.Rashed@hilton.com, 07 228 8844

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

Why here: With stunning waterfront and Dubai skyline views, this opulent hotel fulfils every couple’s desires, creating a bespoke wedding experience, whether a traditional or quirky style celebration.

Venue: Make your fairytale wedding dream real in its lavish grandeur ballroom settings or host a destination wedding with majestic views and exquisite menu options; weddings here are sure to create memorable moments to cherish for a lifetime.

Price: Starting from Dh400 per person

Includes: A complimentary stay in one of its chic one-bedroom suites, valet parking, a 20 per cent discount at Spa InterContinental, a choice of menus and soft beverages, table decor, dance floor, LCD projector, screen and lighting effects.

Contact: imeet@ihg.com, 050 919 3908

Raffles Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Raffles Dubai

Why here: The iconic pyramid-shaped architecture, exceptional opulent settings and lush green garden surroundings make for a wedding at Raffles Dubai a timeless prestigious celebration.

Venue: Everything you envisage, be it an intimate wedding or an opulent affair, becomes real at the multiple venue options at the hotel. Host a lavish wedding at the Raffles Ballroom with up to 350 guests, overlooking the one-hectare Raffles Garden; the adjacent terrace is ideal for cocktail receptions or as an alternative location for the buffet. In the cooler months, the outdoor settings at Raffles Garden make for the perfect venue for special day gatherings.

Price: Customised wedding celebrations are available.

What to expect: A dedicated wedding specialist, bespoke plated menu inclusive of soft beverages, menu and cake tasting for up to four guests, 3-tiered wedding cake, selection of stylish tablecloth, complimentary stay in a Diplomatic Suite inclusive of breakfast on your wedding night, 20% off best available room rate for family and friends, complimentary valet parking for your guests