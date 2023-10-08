Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Jodhpur, known as the Blue City, is a fascinating blend of history and colour. Renowned for its vibrant blue-painted buildings, imposing Mehrangarh Fort, and lively bazaars that offer a sensory explosion of sights, sounds, and flavours, Jodhpur is a must-visit. Umaid Bhawan Palace, a masterpiece of Indo-Saracenic architecture, is a true Instagram sensation in Jodhpur. The palace's golden-yellow sandstone facade and expansive gardens provide endless photo opportunities. Inside, its regal interiors, vintage car collection, and luxurious suites are sure to leave a lasting impression, perfect for showcasing on the 'Gram.

Samode Haveli, Jaipur

Jaipur, Rajasthan's capital and recognised as the Pink City, is a vibrant mix of history and modernity. Its UNESCO-listed City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and bustling markets are a treasure trove for photographers looking to experience the city. However, the lesser-known treasure for Instagrammers is nestled in the heart of Jaipur - Samode Haveli. This 18th-century mansion-turned-boutique hotel exudes old-world charm at every turn. Its courtyards, frescoed walls, and lush gardens create a charming backdrop for photographs that transport you back in time.

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner

Bikaner, a city in the Thar Desert, is known for its stunning dunes, magnificent forts, and delectable sweets. It's a unique blend of rustic beauty and royal grandeur. Narendra Bhawan, a former residence of the last reigning Maharaja of Bikaner, is a testament to the city's regal heritage. This luxurious hotel offers Instagram-worthy experiences at every turn, from its art-deco interiors to its rooftop pool with panoramic desert views.

Neemrana Fort-Palace, Neemrana

Neemrana, a town in the Alwar district, is famous for the Neemrana Fort-Palace, a 15th-century heritage property that's been carefully restored to retain its former grandeur. Your plan to visit this town must entail putting up at the majestic Neemrana Fort Palace, perched on a hill, providing breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. Its tiered gardens, intricate architecture, and rustic charm make it a photographer's dream. A dip in the pool overlooking the Aravalli Hills is a must for the ultimate Instagram shot.