Emirates announced outbound flights from three Pakistanis cities to Dubai with effect from June 8. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates will resume limited 'outbound' flights from three cities of of Pakistan to bring back stranded UAE residents with effect from June 8.

"From June 8, 2020, Emirates will resume 14 weekly scheduled passenger flights from Pakistan to Dubai, including a daily from Karachi, five from Lahore and two from Islamabad," an Emirates spokesperson told Gulf News on Thursday.

"From Pakistan, the airline will fly UAE residents and citizens as well as cargo to Dubai. On the flights from Dubai to Pakistan, the airline will only carry cargo. Emirates will fly from Karachi daily, from Islamabad on Thursdays and Saturdays and from Lahore on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Travellers from Pakistan will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of the UAE government,” added the spokesperson. They will also be allowed to connect to other Emirates destinations from Dubai.

Read more Coronavirus: Emirates launches flights to 16 more cities from June 15

Emirates' decision to operate outbound flights comes after Pakistan announced to open ‘outbound regular passengers flights’ from its major airports in Pakistan. It means that Pakistanis and people of all other nationalities stranded in Pakistan are now allowed to travel out of Pakistan. This will also help UAE residents stranded in Pakistan to come back to the emirate.

UAE residents abroad

UAE has already allowed UAE residents stranded outside the country to return with effect from June 1. An announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) said the decision stemmed from the UAE's keenness to enable those holding valid residence visas to come back to UAE.

The ICA urged UAE residents outside the country who wish to return to register for the ‘Residents' Entry Permit’ service at the authority website, smartservices.ica.gov.ae.

Approval first

Any UAE residents stranded abroad must get approval from UAE authorities before booking a seat on any inbound flight.

“If you are considering booking one of these flights to get back to Dubai, you will need to ensure you have The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approval via the UAE Twajudi Resident service before you book your flight,” says Emirates.

Passengers are advised to check with the airline about the flights operating to Dubai and the essential travel destinations guide online before they book their flights.

Emirates says that stringent entry restrictions remain in place upon arrival in Dubai, which include a mandatory DHA test on arrival, a mandatory 14-day quarantine and a follow up test before release.

How to book your ticket