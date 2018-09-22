112 killed in Gulf Air crash

1983 - An Abu Dhabi-bound Gulf Air Boeing 737 jetliner coming from Karachi crashed in the desert at Sian Al Hilwah between Al Ain and Dubai, killing all 112 passengers and crew. The twin-engined aircraft, which was enroute to Bahrain via Abu Dhabi and Doha, reportedly lost contact with Abu Dhabi control tower shortly before it was due to land. It crashed in a mountainous area about 45 kilometres north of Abu Dhabi.

September 23

1846 - The planet Neptune is discovered by German astronomer Johann Gottfried Galle.

1956 - Britain and France submit Suez Canal dispute to UN Security Council.

1982 - Amin Gemayel is sworn in as President of Lebanon.

1993 - The South African parliament approves a law giving blacks their first official say in the running of the country.

2010 - UAE gets a seat on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of governors.

2013 - Egypt court orders ban of Muslim Brotherhood.

2015 - Volkswagen chief executive Martin Winterkorn resigns over a pollution cheating scandal with global dimensions.