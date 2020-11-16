All the best 2020 specifications in a super affordable package Image Credit: Supplied

The Xiaomi Mi 10T series builds on its popular Mi 10 flagships we saw earlier this year. With the Mi 10T lineup, you get a lot of features that are focused on powering your creativity. While the Mi 10T Pro is outlined below, the Mi 10T features the exact same specifications with a 64MP primary camera instead of the 108MP sensor.

108MP camera

Camera features of the Mi 10T Pro Image Credit: Supplied

On the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, you find various enhancements to take advantage of the smartphone’s 108MP primary sensor. The Mi 10T series is able to take various long exposure photos and use AI Skyscaping 3.0 to add moving magic to your clicks.

For bloggers and content creators alike, the Mi 10T Pro also offers Photo Clones. With this, the phone is able to capture an image with multiple clones of yourself. However, it is taken one step further with Video Clones. Among other features such as Dual Video and Time-lapse video, the smartphone’s primary camera sensor can also record up to 8K video for even sharper detail.

Leading 144Hz display

Gaming and content consumption alike is enhanced on the Mi 10T series Image Credit: Supplied

Taking user feedback into consideration, the Mi 10T Pro comes with a flat 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 144Hz adaptive sync refresh rate. It is an IPS LCD panel with AdaptiveSync technology and MEMC for ultra smooth video.

You also find features such as a Sunlight Mode 3.0 and a Reading Mode 3.0 for specific use cases. Above all, the display pairs well with the dual stereo speakers on board.

Flagship hardware

Gaming and content consumption alike is enhanced on the Mi 10T series Image Credit: Supplied

Inside the Mi 10T series, you are looking at the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor. This is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

With these internals, you are covered with 5G connectivity for leading speed and a large battery capacity. Here, you find a 5,000mAh battery capable of 33W fast charging, with the charger provided out of the box.

Design language

To tackle the challenges of 2020, Xiaomi has opted for an anti-bacterial case and screen protector with the Mi 10T series Image Credit: Supplied

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is a tough phone overall. The front, rear and camera lens of the smartphone is protected with Gorilla Glass 5 with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner available for your bio-metric security. Xiaomi has even paid attention to the little detail for good haptic feedback thanks to the smartphone’s X-axis linear motor.

For the smartphone to remain clean during usage, the Mi 10T series will also feature anti-bacterial accessories such as a case and screen protector, both available out of the box. Xiaomi uses silver ions to prevent the replication of bacteria on the smartphone for you to rest easy when it comes to its cleanliness.

Pricing and availability