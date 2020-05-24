Use of technology can be challenging for many due to the lapses in dealing with technology Image Credit: Hugo Sanchez/©Gulf News

As in its previous parts, the series is based on creating awareness and eluding intimidation from people’s lapses in dealing with technology. And showing the right ways and means to reach the fullest uses of technology.

Intimidation from the use of poor-quality chargers and connections

Many stores and e-commerce sites sell various types of charging cables and connections as well as power adapters, HDMI or Display Port TV connections, or even USB-C cables. These often come from unknown producers, so they give scandalous results and cause damage to devices and phones.

It is therefore important to purchase products from well-known companies that pay more attention to quality and standards of cables and chargers. Each connection has international standards and versions that vary in quality and performance.

Among the best and most important companies in this field are Ugreen, then Belkin, Sony, Samsung, Anker, Huawei and “RAVPower”.

Intimidation from not covering the webcam

It is no secret for many that there is no secure system, whether Windows, Mac, or others. This means that there is always a possibility, even a fraction of tenths of a hundred, that the computer can be hacked or the front camera can be accidentally opened while you are not in a condition that allows you to appear on any camera.

Therefore, everyone has to cover the cameras, and there is a dedicated sticker for the cameras that can be opened smoothly and practically.

Intimidation from not saving files with the latest modifications Many people regret when something happens that closes the Office application, on which they have been editing content, whether it is a message, a circular, research, a spreadsheet, or even a visual presentation. One of the most annoying situations is when your effort is wasted by a sudden shutdown without saving updates.

So it is better to use the autosave mechanism, which must be enabled in Office software. You can also use services similar to Office provided by Google, which is one of the best options and is the best option for me.

These services allow you to easily resume writing on different devices and save all modifications and updates instantly with the possibility of sharing direct editing, modifying, or supervising with anyone.

The same features are available on Microsoft, but they are paid with an annual subscription in the name of Microsoft 356.

Intimidation from the use of cracked Windows and antivirus programmes

Some people may underestimate the use of cracked versions of Windows, anti-virus, or even of the Office. These programmes are considered to be the core of your computer’s work, and the use of crack tools may often include viruses, spyware, and hacking software.

This is one of the worst behaviors on the part of user, as you can buy original license keys from various online electronic stores at nominal prices and dispense with such bad practices.

Intimidation from the single technical officer

Some institutions engage in many problems that may never be solved because of an act that would have been better avoided, even if it cost more. They bring in people to install electronic systems, programmes, and services without the slightest documentation of their procedures, writing down passwords and the ways of restoring them, e-mails used in these systems, and drawing detailed charts.

This is a catastrophe that has caused much damage to many institutions and led to losses. This officer may be an employee in the same institution, but because of his absence by accident, illness, dispute, or resignation, the institution loses full control over its data and services, and we have thousands of such cases.

Intimidation from the lack of staff awareness Periodic updates about the best ways to use technology and principles of information security is the most efficient environment. And ensures least stress on staff over information security and technical support. Awareness must continue in all ways, by e-mail, courses and webinars, publications, and brochures.

Intimidation from not trying new technologies

It is a human nature to use what others use, and many people do not like to change their usual routine for fear of not knowing how to the use of a new version or product. Or believing that what they have is the best thing.

If that were the case, we wouldn’t have made discoveries, we wouldn’t have reached the space, we wouldn’t have developed the desert and making it a jewel in the heart of the earth. It is nice to always strive to use the best and most appropriate.

Intimidation from the use of electronic signature by weak programmes

Electronic signatures have become an urgent need for everyone. It is a practical solution that eliminates the difference between time and space as the authorized signatories can sign from anywhere and from any device.

One of the biggest drawbacks is the use of weak applications and means to paste the signature image on a file. Unfortunately, the practice is widespread.

One of the best ways is to use the National Digital Identity app - UAE PASS - for electronic signature, as well as the Circularo system that attaches a graphical signature and digital certificate to the page that disappears in the event of an attempt to tamper with it.

These services are easily available, giving more security and more credibility than others.