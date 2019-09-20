The pre-orders for the phone are now live, while the sale starts on September 27

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer vivo on Friday launched its new smartphone 'Vivo V17 Pro' with dual-selfie pop-up camera in India at Rs 29,990.

"Thanks to its 32MP Dual Pop-up front camera, customers will be able to capture selfies even in low-light without any loss in details. As a global technology company, we love innovating; and shall continue to set benchmarks and create a memorable experience for our customers," Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ UltraView AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 91.65 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terns of optics, the phone packs quad rear cameras that include a primary 48MP assisted by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom support.

There is also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, accompanied by a 2MP bokeh camera.

On the front the phone houses a dual-camera pop-up selfie with 32MP camera along with an 8MP super-wide angle camera.