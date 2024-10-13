Boca Chica: SpaceX successfully "caught" the first-stage booster of its Starship megarocket Sunday as it returned to the launch pad after a test flight, a world first in the company's quest for rapid reusability.
The "super heavy booster" had blasted off attached to the Starship rocket minutes earlier, then made a picture perfect controlled descent to the same pad in Texas where a pair of "chopsticks" reached out from the launch structure to bring the slowly descending booster to a halt, according to a livestream from Elon Musk's SpaceX company.