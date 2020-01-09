Dubai: Tweeps, take heed – the UAE’s telecom authority is warning social media users to be proactive in securing their Twitter account.
The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued a notice to residents to beware of hackers, and shared steps on how to secure their Twitter account from hackers.
How to protect your Twitter account
- Open the profile.
- Select “Settings and privacy”.
- Select “Account” and the click on “Security”.
- Twitter will then ask you to switch on Log In verification, and then select “OK”.
- You will receive a SMS with your private code. Enter the field in the designated field to activate the hacking protection feature.
Has your account been hacked?
Tweeps can know if their account has been hacked by spotting these points:
- Noticed unexpected Tweets by your account
- Seen unintended Direct Messages sent from your account
- Observed other account behaviors you didn't make or approve (like following, unfollowing, or blocking)
- Received a notification from us stating that your account may be compromised
- Received a notification from us stating that your account information has changed, and you didn't change it
- Noticed your password is no longer working and you are being prompted to reset it