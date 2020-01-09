UAE telecom authority explains how mobile users can protect their Twitter account

The TRA advises Twitter users in the UAE to secure their accounts against hackers. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Tweeps, take heed – the UAE’s telecom authority is warning social media users to be proactive in securing their Twitter account.

The UAE Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has issued a notice to residents to beware of hackers, and shared steps on how to secure their Twitter account from hackers.

How to protect your Twitter account

Open the profile.

Select “Settings and privacy”.

Select “Account” and the click on “Security”.

Twitter will then ask you to switch on Log In verification, and then select “OK”.

You will receive a SMS with your private code. Enter the field in the designated field to activate the hacking protection feature.

Has your account been hacked?

Tweeps can know if their account has been hacked by spotting these points: