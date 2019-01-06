But, according to Statista’s Market Outlook, revenues from the smart home market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to be worth $678 million (Dh2.48 billion) in 2018 and growing to $1.025 billion this year. The market is expected to reach $2.815 billion by 2023, at an annual rate of 32.9 per cent. The household penetration is at 3.9 per cent in 2018 and it is expected to hit 15.5 per cent by 2023.