Dubai
Security and privacy issues remain key concerns in the uptake of smart home solutions, an industry expert said.
“There are cases of security loopholes that have led end users to question the security of their data, and to a large extent, security of their homes. For instance, having smart security with videos stored on a cloud service — how secure is that data on the cloud and what would happen if the videos of someone’s home were to be compromised,” Isaac T Ngatia, senior research analyst at International Data Corporation, told Gulf News.
Moreover, he said that the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain would provide a key stimulus for the development and applications in a wide range of areas.
“But it is still in early stages for consumer use and may be applied more in the industrial applications than at homes. AI is already embedded in a number of smart homes solutions,” he said.
Voice is one of the key factors that would spur growth; he said but added that this is still in the nascent stage within the region.
With voice-enabled products such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home coming in, Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice-president for business development at Ring, said that smart home adoption has picked up well in the region and, at the same time, products are matured and more stable now.
“The take-off of smart speakers is gaining momentum, but facing challenges. In addition to harnessing the benefits of smart speakers, other challenges like accent are yet to be fully addressed,” Ngatia said.