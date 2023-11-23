Humane, a trailblazer in tech innovation, is set to redefine the wearable technology landscape with the introduction of the Humane AI Pin.

This groundbreaking accessory, designed to break the chains of traditional screens, offers a glimpse into the future of wearable tech and was recently unveiled on the lapel of supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Headed by former Apple executives and financially backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the Humane AI Pin is not just a fashion-forward statement.

Price tag Priced at $699, with an additional $24 per month subscription fee, the Pin exudes the polished vibes often associated with Apple’s product line-up. Shipping begins in early 2024. AI Pin is available to purchase now at: https://hu.ma.ne/

Unlike conventional wearables, the AI Pin prides itself on delivering a screenless experience.

Its laser display can be projected onto the user’s hand on demand, while the device operates primarily through natural language conversation, leveraging the power of advanced AI models, including OpenAI’s GPT-4.

Lead designer Imran Chaudhri, who introduced the Pin at a TED talk in May, emphasised its unique ability to grant users access to computing power while allowing them to remain fully present in their surroundings.

Chaudhri stated, “It’s a new kind of wearable device, fixing a balance that’s felt out of place for some time now.”

The Pin addresses the growing concern of excessive screen time and the impact of the attention economy on daily life.

Its features extend beyond standard wearable functionalities, incorporating innovative elements such as email summarisation, a potential game-changer for managing digital communications more efficiently.

It’s like having a mini command centre right on your lapel! Imagine calling your pals, chatting with voice assistants (move over, Siri!), snapping pics with a camera, and, wait for it, projecting a screen — all from this tiny pin! Yep, you heard it right. It’s like having the power of a smartphone and smart glasses rolled into one sleek, flashy accessory.

In addition to voice messaging and calling capabilities, the device includes a high resolution camera that has the ability to scan food for nutritional information. This aligns with Humane’s commitment to meeting everyday needs through the application of AI technology.

Looking ahead, Humane envisions expanding the AI Pin’s capabilities to include navigation and shopping assistance, positioning it as a versatile personal assistant.

However, as the device integrates AI at such a fundamental level, questions arise about privacy, user autonomy, and our society’s readiness to adapt to rapid technological changes.

Cosmos, Humane’s OS for the AI era, merges smart tech with user-friendly interaction and top-notch security. The innovative AI Bus framework powers the AI Pin, eliminating the hassle of app downloads, management, or launches.

It intuitively grasps your needs, instantly linking you to the perfect AI experience or service.

For seamless handling and retrieval of your data, encompassing photos, videos, and notes, the AI Pin establishes a connection with Humane.center. This cutting-edge platform acts as the ultimate control center for your device, guaranteeing a smooth experience from set-up to your day-to-day usage.

As the AI Pin enters the consumer market, it raises excitement for a more personalised and sophisticated user experience. Yet, the ethical implications of integrating AI into personal devices cannot be overlooked.