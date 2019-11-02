If they don't meet the Sunday deadline for upgrades, GPS, email will not work properly

A customer holds up an Apple iPhone 5 (L) and iPhone 4S. Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Reuters

If you've managed to hang on to your iPhone 4 or 5 for all these years: Congratulations! You've successfully navigated a yearslong gauntlet of cracked screens, toilet drops, theft, peer pressure and seductive advertising to cling to the vintage device.

But now you'll have to clear yet another hurdle to keep these phones and other older Apple gadgets working properly. Fortunately, it's a pretty simple process.

Apple announced that owners of devices introduced in or before 2012 will have to install software updates to accommodate a rollover in Global Positioning System (GPS) that took place in April.

iPhone 5 users must install update 10.3.4 via wireless or computer by Sunday to keep the GPS, cloud, email, app store and other features functional. If users miss that deadline, they will need to take a slightly more arduous route of backing up and then restoring their phones via a computer.

To check that the software is up to date, users can navigate to the "Settings" menu, choose "General," and select "About" from the list of options to verify the correct software has been downloaded.

Those in possession of an iPhone 4 or certain early versions of the iPad will need to install software version 9.3.6, or their GPS and other services may not work properly after Sunday.