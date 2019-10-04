It is not unusual for Apple to gradually ramp up orders as it gauges demand after launch

File photo: A staff member shows the new portrait shooting function for customers after Apple's new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max went on sale at the Apple Store in Beijing, China. Image Credit: REUTERS

San Francisco: Apple Inc. has told suppliers to increase production of its latest iPhone 11 range by as much as 10% to meet stronger-than-expected sales of the new handsets, the Nikkei Asian Review reported, affirming resilient demand for the company's most important gadget.

The boost would add 7 million to 8 million units to what the Cupertino, California-based company had initially planned on, the Nikkei cited anonymous sources as saying. Shares in Apple suppliers from Murata Manufacturing Co. and Alps Alpine Co. in Tokyo to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in Hong Kong climbed after the report. An Apple spokesperson in Japan declined to comment.

Apple shares were up 1.2% at 6:24 a.m. in New York during pre-market trading.

It is not unusual for Apple to gradually ramp up orders as it gauges demand after launch and builds up to the holiday shopping season. The U.S. company has stuck with a previous projection for sales of up to 75 million new iPhones in the second half, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing internal estimates.

But Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has telegraphed strong initial sales of his company's most profitable product, spurring expectations that demand for the iPhone 11 will hold up despite global smartphone malaise. The CEO told French daily Les Echos on Friday he foresaw a new growth cycle in the market.