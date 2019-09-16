Here's a rundown of iPhone options that best suit your needs and budget

The new Apple iPhone 11 (L) and iPhone 11 Pro (R) are displayed during an Apple special event on September 10, 2019 in Cupertino, California. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: To buy or not to buy. That is the question — especially for iPhone fans and I-want-to-upgrade-now crowd, that is.

The answer: It depends on your needs, budget and tolerance for the usual complexity or ease of use that comes with a new gear.

Moreover, you have to ask an honest question — is my current handset really due for an upgrade?

And if you're thinking of crossing over from the Android environment, ask yourself: Am I ready for this whole new iOS world?

Here's what we think about the options available for you, if you're contemplating to upgrade now to iPhone 11 or simply jump to the iPhone madness as a whole.

iPhone 11 pre-orders

For those still holding out, the key question is: Why should I upgrade now? And if I do upgrade, which one should I get and when?

Pre-orders for the three new iPhone 11 models (iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max) kicked off on September 13 (Friday).

In a couple of days, from September 20, Apple fanboys will start getting their hands on the latest, fanciest iteration of the iconic gear.

Fancy cameras

If you're a selfie addict, then even the entry-level iPhone 11 could be just right for you.

Compared to last year's models (iPhone XR, Xs, Xs Max), all front-facing cameras on the new iPhone 11 have been bumped up to 12mp. This is a huge jump from 7mp cameras fitted on the iPhone X smartphone family.

But there's more. All three of the latest iPhones also sport an additional Ultra Wide camera.

This, Apple claims, allows you to capture 4x more scenery. So in theory, users can take landscape or architecture photos to a whole new level, a capability never before seen on any iPhone.

The updated wide camera also introduces "Night Mode", making pictures taken in low light situations brighter and with reduced noise.

With QuickTake, users can easily record video by simply holding the shutter button. Image Credit: Apple

Quicktake, a new feature, allows for easily recording videos without switching out of Photo mode. One simply needs to hold the shutter button to start recording.

iPhone 11

The back glass on iPhone 11 is precision milled from a single sheet of glass — the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. Media Image Credit: Apple

The successor to the iPhone XR, this entry-level iPhone 11 introduces the dual-camera system, which gives users a whole new perspective when taken both video and stills.

The new Ultra Wide camera shows you what’s happening outside the frame — and lets you capture it. It also allows you to shoot and edit videos as easily as you do photos — as the ultra wide cam sits alongside the "updated" wide camera.

It runs the fastest chip ever in a smartphone (A13 Bionic, made by world's biggest contract chipmaker TSMC) with a new an all‑day battery life. This could allow you to do more and charge less.

It is entry-level, yes. But its 12-MP wide and 12-MP-ultrawide cameras deliver the highest‑quality video in a smartphone.

The new dual-camera system offers major advancements in photography, including Night mode. Image Credit: Apple

iPhone 11 sports the colorful 6.1-inch "Liquid Retina" display (which means it relies on a higher level of pixels-per-inch to create a paper-like screen effect). It comes with six new colours — purple, yellow, green, black, white and red.

Price: From Dh 2,949 (or from Dh2,069 with trade-in)

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in gorgeous midnight green, space gray, silver and gold finishes. Image Credit: Apple

Though seemingly identical to last year's iPhone XS and XS Max, it sports a new triple-camera system. These cameras are:

Ultra Wide

Wide

Telephoto

Together, this combo offers huge improvements to smartphone photography, alongside the AI-powered Night Mode feature.

For pros, it allows more creative possibilities — each camera supports 4k video (four times the pixel resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels) and will allow app developers to record with more than one camera simultaneously.

The all-new Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras offer a wider field of view, great for taking landscape or architecture photos, tight shots and more. Image Credit: Apple

In terms of battery life, iPhone 11 Pro offers up to four more hours in a day than iPhone Xs. The iPhone 11 Pro Max offers up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models in four new finishes.

Prices: From Dh4,219 (iPhone Pro) and Dh4,639 (iPhone Pro Max)

Existing models

If you're simply upgrading and not craving for the latest gear, there are existing iPhone models to be had.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR (read as 10-R) is still very much available. The same cools features are there, but now it comes at a reduced price. It's still a good purchase as the phone is considered one of the best single-lens camera phones of 2018.

The XR has compelling features: Liquid Retina LCD display, single-lens portrait mode, symmetrical speaker ports, colorful finishes, lightweight aluminum frame, haptic touch, exclusive wallpapers, and dual SIM.

Reduced price: Dh2,529 (down from intro price fo Dh3,179 in 2018)

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone Xs and Xs Max Image Credit: Apple

The XS and XS Max come with plenty of upgrades under the hood from the previous iteration. For one, they come with bigger and better OLED Screens (display technology that offers rich colors, high contrast, deep blacks, wide viewing angle, low power and fast response time for action scenes).

The iPhone XS has the same size 5.8-inch OLED display as the iPhone X. With the "Super Retina" display, it packs more pixels and 60 percent greater dynamic range than the X.

Moreover, the massive iPhone XS Max sets a new display size record with a 6.5-inch display made up of 3.3 million pixels. All iPhone X models also come with

Edge-to-edge displays

Face ID

Powerful cameras

A12 Bionic processors

512GB Storage Option

Adjustable Depth of Field

Beefed-up camera specs (12MP wide-angle camera and telephoto lens)

7MP front camera, with 2x faster sensor as iPhone X, with improved red-eye reduction

Smart HDR (combines multiple photos into one with techniques like zero shutter lag)

Stereo Recording

Augmented Reality and Machine Learning

Water resistant

Though officially removed from the Apple stores, last year's flagship models can still be purchased from third-party vendors.

Price: From Dh3,295 (iPhone XS at amazon.ae); Dh3,635 iPhone XS Max (noon.com)

iPhone 8

If you're tight on budget and simply want to explore the iOS world without breaking the bank, iPhone 8 is a good entry point. The two-year old iPhone 8 is still a good buy.

The iPhone 8 features a more advanced 12-MP wide-angle f/1.8 camera with a larger, faster sensor that lets in 83 percent more light thank iPhone 7.

Other features include a new color filter and deeper pixels for better color saturation, a wider dynamic range of color, and lower noise in photos and videos.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Image Credit: Apple

Both iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have the following:

A11 Bionic chip + Neural engine

True Tone display

Wide color display (P3)

3D Touch

625 nits max brightness (typical)

Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Multiple languages and characters support

Display Zoom

Splash, water and dust resistant Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529