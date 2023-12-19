Dubai: TikTok users in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Philippines and 16 other countries can now save their favourite tracks immediately, a press release from the social media app said on Tuesday.
TikTok has partnered with major music streaming services for this service, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.
The feature appears as a button that says Add Song next to a track name at the bottom of a TikTok video in the For You Feed, inviting users to save the song to the music streaming service of their choice. The first time a user presses the Add Song button, they can choose to save it to their preferred music streaming service.
The track is then saved to a default playlist in the preferred music streaming service, but users can also choose to add the track to a new playlist or an existing playlist that they have created.
Following the first use of the Add to Music App feature, the music app selected will then become the default music streaming service for future track saves, although users can select to change the default music streaming service at any time under settings. Users can also use the Add to Music App feature from an artist's Sound Detail Page.
The feature was rolled out in the UK and US a month ago, following the success of which the service has now been rolled out to TikTok users across Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, Argentina, Colombia, The Netherlands, Turkey, South Africa, Vietnam and the Philippines.