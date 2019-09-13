Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: In line with going strength to strength in the tech accessories market, global technology giant Lenovo has announced the launch of its latest series of ultra-modern, technologically advanced audio devices in India.

These new products include the company's flagship Airbuds, Bluetooth headsets and a Digital Voice Recorder, among others.

Among the five audio devices launched by the company, the HT10 TWS is its premier flagship product. Priced at Rs 3,999, the new-age Airbuds comes with Qualcomm 3020 Chipset, support aptX audio, excellent Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and a 20 M range. This dual microphone headset has an ergonomic design, is IPX5 sweet and water-resistant, and comes with a magnetic charging case. Users can expect up to 8 hours of play time with 200H standby time.

The second flagship tech audio device that the company has launched is the Sports BT Headset HE15, a next-generation Bluetooth wireless earphone with immersive stereo sound and hands-free mic. This product priced at Rs 1,999 offers HD Sound with super-extra bass, Bluetooth 5.0 support, 12 hours of play time with 240H standby time, and comes in five colors -- pink, bronze, white, black and blue.

"Lenovo is constantly pushing the envelope in terms of innovation in technology, and these new products are no different. With a solid growth in smartphones in India, and content consumption on the go, headphones as a category have become crucial in the accessories segment. According to some reports, branded headphones form a Rs 1,000 crore industry, growing at 8-10 per cent CAGR, which is what we aim to capture. We believe that smart headphones are the future of audio and we will continue to develop state-of-the-art technology to lead in this category," said XieSenchu, CEO, International Business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology Limited, Lenovo Beijing's authorized Channel Partner for Sales in India.

"These headsets are equipped with advanced technology to bring in an unparalleled and unique experience for Audiophiles. We have tried to resolve some of the most common complaints of wireless headsets, such as battery, by offering our users a great battery life in each device. Audio devices are an essential part of modern lifestyle across age groups, no matter the purpose. Hence, we hope to lure the audience with not just something that looks good and offers many colour options, but also something that performs extremely well," said Naveen Bajaj, Head India Business, Aodishi Technology Limited.

The other audio devices launched include the Bluetooth Headset HE16, Metal Earbuds Wired Headset HF118, the Lenovo Digital Voice Recorder B613, priced at Rs1,499, Rs599 and Rs3,699 respectively.