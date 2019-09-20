3 new iPhones will be available: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Customers queue at Dubai Mall ahead of the launch of iPhone 11. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Customers were queuing at Dubai Mall on Thursday night ahead of the launch of Apple’s new iPhone.

Three new iPhones will be available in the UAE on Friday: the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

People waiting for new iPhone launch at Dubai Mall. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

The new phones will go on sale at the Apple Store at the Dubai Mall at 7.30am, and the new phones will also be available for purchase at etisalat and du stores.

The price for the iPhone 11 starts at Dh2,949. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at Dh4,219 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Dh4,639.