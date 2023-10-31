What sets PROVEN Arabia apart from competition?

We founded PROVEN Arabia on some core values. Continuous development and learning, integrity, commitment to quality, friendly work culture, loyalty and customer-centricity is a way of life at PROVEN Arabia and our group companies. We are committed to innovation and creativity, especially for our technology services. Our consulting division helps in creating and sustaining local expertise, market knowledge, and building strong relationships with partners from the sector. We are an agile company and improve our services regularly by embracing technology and automation.

Our customer-centric mindset coupled with continuous innovation in R&D is our driving force. Within the organisation, we support cross-functional collaboration between departments, which leads to a long and healthy relationship with our clients.

How do you see PROVEN Arabia evolving in the next five years?

For the future, we will be focusing on technical and industrial investment, where we will have a sustainable entity and legacy for future generations. We aim to develop our current services and transform them into products Software as a product (SaaP) targeting small and medium businesses, since there is a large market that needs our services.

How did you build and maintain a strong team culture in your company?

From my personal experience of working with multinational companies, I have realized that trust and transparency are crucial to build a strong team culture. At PROVEN, we have established a work culture that thrives on an open-door policy, integrity, respect, growth mindset, active communication and transparency, regardless of our rapid expansion in the region. I strongly believe that this inclusive work culture is the reason for our success as a business.

What have been the key lessons in your entrepreneurial journey that others could learn from?