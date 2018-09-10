Dubai: Google has just rolled out a new feature that now makes it easier for jobseekers in UAE to look for new vacancies.

The global tech giant announced on Monday that it has enhanced its search homepage and app, allowing users in the country and 14 other states in the Middle East to save time and effort when searching for job opportunities.

With the new feature, a simple job search on Google will now yield more detailed results, which can include important data, such as how much salary is being offered and what people are saying about the potential employer.

People looking for jobs can also receive email alerts about new vacancies that crop up within their area of interest, further “simplifying” the job search and application process.

“Starting today, users will find a series of results from across the web on the main Google Search results page, after entering a job-related query in Arabic (Example: ‘marketing jobs in Riyadh’) that meet their unique needs,” said Google in a press release.

“The results will include details under each job position like salary information, reviews and ratings of the employer, as well as different options to apply for a job, or use a location filter to see jobs in the areas that are convenient to the user.”

More and more jobseekers in the Arab world are using Google to look for employment opportunities. According to Google Trends data, Arabic job-related queries trended the most in August 2015. The data also suggested that more people tend to look for jobs in the summer.

Google’s new feature has been made possible through the firm’s partnership with 11 local and regional job portals from across the Middle East and North Africa, including Bayt, WUZZUF, Forasna, Emploitic, Novojob, Rekrute, Jobzella, Wzayef, Akhtaboot, Laimoon, and GulfTalent.

“Every month, over four million people land on our site from Google, in their search for a better career, and searching for a job can highly benefit from a streamlined and distinct experience that begins right on the search result page,” said Omar Tahboub, general manager of Bayt.com.

“Even in the pilot state, we have already seen the impact this makes on the recruitment process for companies and jobseekers.”

The new enhancement is also available to users in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.