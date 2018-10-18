Dubai: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) foresees the need to move away from traditional CPU-centred architecture to a more memory-driven one. This would mean memory becoming vital to the overall system rather than the processor, with such an architecture holding terabytes or petabytes of memory at one time.

And solve problems faster than what a conventional computer processor can.

Phil Davis, president of Hybrid IT and chief sales officer at HPE, said the future of technology is cloud-enabled and data-driven, and that memory-driven computing will offer new opportunities for problem-solving and innovation. He said HPE is transforming the economics to speed growth by changing investment strategies and business models.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) can further expand and amplify these realisations, advancing the way people live and work and generating significant upside to businesses, organisations and governments,” Davis said. “AI can amplify human capabilities, deeply enhance our understanding of the environment and transform our interaction with people and things.

“A collection of software, logic, computing and philosophical disciplines, AI has a relevant role in our present and future, making computers perform tasks in a similar manner as the human mind, such as learning and reasoning.”

‘AI can solve life’s toughest problems’

Moreover, it is opening up unprecedented opportunities in a world where everything computes, and everyone and everything generate shares and consume data. “You’re already seeing several ways of advanced digital technologies. AI and two of its subsets — machine learning and deep learning — are making a dramatic imprint throughout the Gulf countries. By applying AI, we can solve some of life’s toughest problems.

“Just look at what AI is doing today — improving fraud detection and prevention; accelerating or creating new treatments for major diseases; relentlessly monitoring an environment and triggering alerts and recommendations; delivering more precise forecasting to the supply chain; creating a more engaging and personal customer experience; or helping scientists to discover new planets and stars in the universe.”

But there are two concerns people have about AI, he said.

“One is the ethics of AI and that is how it is used. We have taken a proactive stance to make AI for good and not for bad purposes. The other element is if jobs are going to be displaced. Things that are highly repetitive and highly consistent are easy to move to AI, but things that require lateral thinking, creative thinking or human interactions will not move to AI.”

Analysts estimate that by 2030, AI will contribute almost 14 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the UAE, or $96 billion (Dh352 billion) annually. It is also expected to achieve about 50 per cent reduction of government costs while adding a major increase in speed, efficiency and transparency.

“We are at the beginning of AI, but it will further accelerate because processing capabilities are getting higher and machines are getting smarter and learning from other machines,” Davis said. “Realising the benefits of this seismic shift requires the development of a whole ecosystem, combining different contributions to accelerate innovation and outcomes.”