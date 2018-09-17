Dubai: The pre-selling of the iPhones for 2018 has already kicked off and consumers in UAE can upgrade to the latest unit without having to break the bank.

Telecom operators Etisalat and du are offering Apple fans a chance to upgrade to the latest unit by paying less than Dh200 a month.

Apple recently unveiled three smartphones, including the costliest iPhone ever: the iPhone Xs Max, which has the largest display ever on an iPhone – and a price tag that can go up to more than Dh5,000 at some stores.

The new phones will be available on September 21 in the UAE, as well as in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United States and United Kingdom, among many others.

According to the American tech giant, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will be available in 64-gigabyte, 256GB and 512GB capacity starting at Dh4,229 and Dh4,649, if purchased through apple.com, the Apple Store app and Apple stores.

At Etisalat, a 512-GB iPhone Xs Max can cost Dh5,837 a pop. A similar unit of smaller capacity can set a buyer back Dh5,028 (for a 256-GB unit) or Dh4,428 (for 64GB).

However, UAE residents don’t have to pay the price in full or set aside a huge budget if they want an upgrade.

Etisalat said customers can bag an iPhone Xs Max if they sign up for an instalment plan that costs as low as Dh210 per month for two years. With the price, the customer can get a 64-GB unit.

For iPhone Xs, buyers only need to shell out Dh185 per month for two years or Dh345 per month for one year and get 64-GB unit. The prices, however, don’t include the 5 per cent value-added tax (VAT).

At telecom operator du, the new phones are also being offered on an instalment basis. Customers can pre-order iPhone Xs from just Dh170 per month and enjoy up to 16GB free data through a post-paid plan.

For those who want to opt for a post-paid plan that includes free data worth six GB and 300 flexible minutes, they can bring home a new iPhone X for a monthly fee of Dh320 per month for two years.

A similar data plan can be had by those who want a new 64-GB iPhone Xs Max, and they only need to pay Dh365 per month for two years.

Apple’s iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are dubbed as the most advanced iPhones ever.

The 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max feature Super Retina displays, a faster and improved dual camera system that promises to offer “breathtaking photo and video features,” the first 7-nanometer chip in a smartphone, as well as faster face identification and wider stereo sound.