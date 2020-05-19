The new tablets feature Google Play, Android 10, USB-C port and an HD display

Image Credit: Twitter

San Francisco: After Amazon, retail giant Walmart has now launched two cheaper models of its Onn tablet, the 8-inch version for $99 and the 10-inch model for $129.

According to The Verge, the 8-inch tablet includes an HD LCD display, 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, a 2.0GHz octa-core processor along with 5MP cameras located on the front and the back of the device.

Meanwhile, the 10.1-inch model comes with a 1080p display, 3GB of RAM, and a headphone jack but retains the same processor, storage, and cameras as the eight-inch model.

The company claims that both products have 10 hours of battery life.

Both models have big, black bezels around their display and come with several Walmart apps preloaded, including the Walmart app, Vudu, Sam's Club, and Walmart eBooks.

Walmart debuted the Onn Tablet line in 2019.