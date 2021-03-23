Image Credit: Supplied

Get the drop on one of the most anticipated titles of the year with a portable drive that comes mission-ready and fully equipped with a massive 2TB to store your games and future updates from wherever you are. Locked and loaded with 1100 Call of Duty Points. The mission is a go on this portable form factor with a laser-etched design, complete with a sleek metal top covering to store your covert collection while out in the field.

A drive built to store more

Expand your loadout with a drive that was made for covert operations. Store the entire Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game file (for PC, Xbox One, or PS4 only) and still have room for more games and future updates on a massive 2TB capacity.

Drop-in mission ready

The best soldiers are always mission-ready. That’s why this drive comes equipped with 1100 Call of Duty Points to put toward a purchase of the Battle Pass, which contains powerful weapon blueprints, tactical gear, and exciting accessories for any type of Operator.

Wherever you go, the mission follows

Take the mission with you on this portable form factor with a laser-etched top metal cover that pays homage to magnetic storage devices used during the Cold War. Simply unpack and unleash the games in your covert collection‡

Image Credit: Supplied

Your ultimate field upgrade

Store your games and intel using our high-performing HDD platform technology with speeds up to 140MB/s, giving your console or PC the extra performance boost it needs to complete the most covert operations.

Conquer with confidence

Gamers can trust WD Black with all their extra lives. WD Black is dedicated to providing a top-tier HDD gaming experience with a 3-year limited warranty. You can be certain that your WD Black Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition P10 Game Drive will have your back as you continue your quest to victory.

Infiltrate for years to come