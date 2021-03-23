Image Credit: Supplied

Any gamer today knows that if a new game is on the verge of releasing, it’s time to check on your storage situation. Be prepared for you next game drop with the Canvio Gaming hard drive, making expanding your game library easier than ever. This portable hard drive is designed to support your optimal gaming experience by freeing up room on your console so you can grow your game library along with your skills. With up to 4TB of additional storage, you can play wherever your game takes you.

More games. More wins.

More game time means more victories. With the Toshiba Canvio Gaming portable hard drive, you won’t have to worry about deleting games to make room for the hottest new release. The sleek, lightweight design allows you to hold up to 100 games in an easy to carry lightweight casing. The hard drive is available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB of storage capacity variants for your data, enabling your gaming library the room it needs to grow.

Play more. Worry ess.

Spend more time conquering levels and less time scrambling to make room for the hottest new game drops. The 4TB model can hold up to 100 titles so you don’t have to pick and choose - go ahead and expand your game library.

Game n

Boot-times are the bane of a gamer’s existence. Under the hood, this portable hard drive is specially designed to meet your gaming needs. The Canvio Gaming features a firmware-customised “Always-On” mode that is ready to respond to your next gameplay so you can spend more time winning.

Gaming companion

Keep a massive game library at your fingertips. The Canvio Gaming can store up to 100 games. Take your game achievements and avatars on the road to compete with your friends simply plug in the Canvio Gaming drive into your compatible gaming console and you are ready to play your favourite games in your collection wherever you go.

Built for amers

Transfer your score to the next generation of gaming. The Canvio Gaming enables you to run your favourite games on the latest compatible consoles, so you can pick up where you left off. The Canvio Gaming hard drive is compatible with your Mac, PC, Xbox and even PlayStation.

Store with style