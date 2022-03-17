Dubai: Global technology brand OPPO has launched its all-new Reno7 Series in the GCC region, and splashed the announcement with a light show on Ain Dubai, the first smartphone brand to do so.

The devices are now available for pre-order across OPPO’s regional websites and retail partner stores.

The Reno7 Pro 5G will cost customers Dh2,799, while the Reno7 5G is available for Dh1,799. Those opting for the Reno7 Z 5G will have to pay Dh1,499.

What makes the devices unique

The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G features the OPPO Glow glass on its back cover with Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology. It comes with a 12GB+256GB memory and a 4500mAh battery.

Powered by the new Flagship Portrait Camera System built around two imaging sensors — the IMX709 and the IMX766 — the Reno7 Pro 5G delivers a generational leap in portrait image performance.

The Reno7 5G is the portrait expert capable of capturing DSLR-like portraits through features such as Portrait Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, and more. Alongside its professional camera capabilities, Reno7 5G also features the iconic OPPO Glow design Reno7 5G also features iconic OPPO Glow design with LDI process,65W SUPERVOOCTM, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Highlighted by its smooth experience, Reno7 5G is the world’s first smartphone that certified with TÜV SÜD 36-month fluency rating A.

Reno7 Z 5G is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform, equipped with Bokeh Flare Portrait and Selfie HDR imaging features, and complemented by the industry-first Dual Orbit Lights. Together with OPPO’s signature OPPO Glow design, Ultra-Slim Retro Design and 33W SUPERVOOC flash charge, Reno7 Z 5G is a 5G smartphone with professional portrait photography capabilities designed to capture diverse lifestyles.

“The Reno Series is incredibly important to OPPO and our customers who love all of the features that can be used with ease. We work tirelessly with each new release to bring even more desirable video and photo capabilities to each iteration ensuring users get the best experience. To mark this launch, it felt only right that we light up one of the most iconic landmarks in Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, bringing our key USPS to life and celebrating the Reno7 series with all of our fans in the city,” said Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA.

Imaging prowess

The Reno7 Pro 5G comes with the Flagship Portrait Camera System, comprising a 50MP main camera with flagship IMX766 sensor, alongside an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a dedicated color temperature sensor on the back of the device. On the front, the 32MP front camera is powered by a next generation flagship RGBW sensor — the IMX709 — which has been co-developed by OPPO and Sony.

The Reno7 Pro 5G comes in two fresh new colors: Startrails Blue and Starlight Black.

Charging leap

With its 65W SUPERVOOC, the 4500mAh battery of the Reno7 Pro 5G can be fully charged in as little as 31 minutes, while a 5-minute charge offers four hours of movie playback.