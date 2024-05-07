1 of 10
Apple announced the redesigned iPad Air, supercharged by the M2 chip. For the first time, the iPad Air is available in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch.
Image Credit: Apple
2 of 10
The front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera with Center Stage is now located along the landscape edge of iPad Air.
Image Credit: Apple
3 of 10
The new iPad Air is available in new blue and purple finishes, starlight, and space grey.
Image Credit: Apple
4 of 10
The 11-inch iPad Air starts at Dh2,499, while and the new 13-inch iPad Air starts at Dh3,299.
Image Credit: Apple
5 of 10
The tech giant also unveiled the new thin, light iPad Pro with Ultra Retina XDR display and M4 chip.
Image Credit: Apple
6 of 10
The new iPad Pro is available in silver and space black finishes in two sizes: an expansive 13-inch model and a smaller 11-inch model.
Image Credit: Apple
7 of 10
The M4 chip, which replaces the M2, has a CPU that is 50 per cent faster than the current iPad Pro and can handle AI tasks. Apple plans to discuss its AI plans further on June 10 at its Worldwide Developers Conference.
Image Credit: Apple
8 of 10
The 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 starts at Dh4,199 for the Wi-Fi model, and Dh4,999 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at Dh5,499 for the Wi-Fi model, and Dh6,299 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.
Image Credit: Apple
9 of 10
The new Apple Pencil Pro brings powerful interactions that take the pencil experience even further. It is available for Dh529.
Image Credit: Apple
10 of 10
Customers can order the new iPad products starting May 7, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, May 15.
Image Credit: Apple