Phone is expected to be launched at the Google I/O 2020 developer conference

San Francisco: The upcoming Google Pixel 4a, which is expected to be the successor of the budget Pixel 3a, is likely to have a punch-hole display, according to leaks posted by well-known tipster OnLeaks and 91Mobiles.

Google launched the Pixel 4 in October, but it decided not to release it in India.

According to the new leaks, the Pixel 4a has tried to match the design of the standard Google Pixel 4 very closely.

But unlike the Pixel 4's dual sensor at the back, the budget 4a is likely to have a single camera sensor, in addition to a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and the same USB-C port and bottom-facing speakers, 9to5google.com reported on Saturday.

The 5.7- or 5.8-inch display of Pixel 4a utilises the punch-hole for the front-facing camera sensor in order to make the bezels appear much slimmer compared to its predecessor Pixel 3a, suggest the leaks.