Abu Dhabi: A robot that can read body language and recognise faces will be deployed by Abu Dhabi Customs at Abu Dhabi Airport.
Mohammed Al Hammadi, Senior Customs Controller, Abu Dhabi Customs, told Gulf News the robot will enter the service soon. It is supported by artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which helps the customs officer to collect sufficient information for each traveller.
The robot can “read” five to seven people at a time, from a distance of six meters.
In addition, the robot will answer travellers’ questions in their own language, thanks to its AI system. Also, in addition to the presence of the Tam platform to assist passengers, the robot will provide customs services, such as when making a cash disclosure, Al Hammadi said.
The robot has cameras and sensors that can determine if the traveller was satisfied or not with the service provided; it can also determine their gender and age.
In the future, the robot will clear goods through customs.