LONDON: A senior Facebook executive says the social media site is in favour of regulation to address some of the dark problems of the internet.

Nick Clegg, the former leader of the UK Liberal Democrat party who now heads global affairs for Facebook, says it is not “for private companies” to decide how to balance free speech versus public harm.

Clegg told the BBC on Monday that companies like Facebook are not “shunning” government intervention but advocating a “sensible way” forward in addressing issues such as cyberbullying or fake news.