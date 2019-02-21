Samsung Electronics Co. wowed the smartphone industry with the first mainstream foldable screen, accompanied by a nearly $2,000 (Dh7,350) price tag that generated heated debate as to whether it may prove too expensive to revive slumping sales. Brokerage Hana Investment & Securities expects Samsung to sell 2 million foldable phones this year, with the price keeping the volume relatively low, while another brokerage expects shipments to reach 1 million. That would be less than 1 per cent of the 291 million smartphones Samsung sold last year.