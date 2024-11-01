Dubai: The Dubai-based Datahash has been signed up as a TikTok ‘digital connector partner’ to help advertisers on the short-form video platform.

Datahash has over 50 TikTok connections on their SaaS product, including clients such as Laverne, Squatwolf and SellAnyCar.

It was under TikTok’s marketing partners program’ that the data connectors offering was introduced. The program includes three new focus areas: lead generation, data platforms and data connection developer.

"We are dedicated to partnering with top data connection experts to improve how advertisers measure, optimize, and maximize ad campaign performance," says TikTok’s Head of Product Partnerships Lorry Destainville. "Working with these partners empowers advertisers to better evaluate the impact of our media."