The new pro models will have 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays and will have what Apple is calling a Super Retina XDR display.

The A13 Bionic chips in the new iPhones will be able to handle 1 trillion operations per second and will have 8.5 billion transistors.

iPhone 11 pro battery will last 4 hours more than the iPhone XS and 5 hours more than the iPhone XS Max.

All three cameras will shot video at 60 frames a second in 4K in ultra high dynamic range (HDR).

The iPhone 11 Pro will cost AED 4,219 while the iPhone 11 Pro Max will cost AED 4,639. The phones can be pre-ordered starting Friday and will ship on Sept. 20.

iPhone 11 has six news colors and comes with a 6.1 screen liquid retina display.

New camera lens on the iPhone 11 is an ultra-wide lens.

Slofies = slow motion selfies, now available on the iPhone 11. You can't make this stuff up. The new phones will have the A13 bionic chip, which Apple says is both the fastest CPU and GPU in a smartphone

The iPhone 11 battery will have 1 hour more battery life than the iPhone XR

iPhone 11 prices will start from AED 2,949.

Apple is launching three new medical studies related to the Apple Watch, including the Apple Hearing study, the Apple Women's Health study and the Apple Heart & Movement study. Each of these studies is partnering the company with major medical institutes around the US.

Apple Watch Series 5 will have a screen that will always be on, unlike previous models that switched off the screen when your arm was lowered.

Apple is promising that the Watch will still have an 18-hour battery life.

Every new Apple cellular Watch will have international emergency calling in 100 countries.

Series 5 GPS models will start at AED 1,599, with the cellar version selling for AED 1,999. It will be available for order online today.

Apple launches the seventh generation iPad, which will have an A10 fusion chip and 10.2 screen.

The new iPad will launch at the end of the month and are available starting at AED 1,349

Tim Cook promotes "The Morning Show," which will launch on Apple TV+. The show will feature Jennifer Aniston in her first TV show since Friends Image Credit: Apple

For anyone wondering how serious Apple was about their new media services, the first 20 minutes of this iPhone launch event focused solely on TV and video trailers for those services.

Apple TV+ will launch on Nov. 1. for only AED 19.99 per month.

Apple also giving a free one year subscription to Apple TV+ to anyone buying a new device.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook takes stages the stage and immediately hands over the reins to the people behind Apple’s upcoming Arcade app, which will offer 100 new, exclusive games. Producers like Capcom, Konami and Annapurna Interactive are demoing upcoming games, such as a revamp of the classic game Frogger.

Developers of Sayonara Wild Heart, Annapurna Interactive, demo their game for the Apple Arcade at the Steve Jobs Theatre Image Credit: Apple

Apple Arcade will launch on September 19 for AED 19.99 per month for a family subscription.

Journalist from around the world steam into the Steve Jobs theatre ahead of the launch of the iPhone 11

