Photoshop on iPad Image Credit: Adobe

Los Angeles: Software major Adobe on Monday announced next generation of Creative Cloud by officially launching Adobe Photoshop on iPad and previewing Adobe Illustrator on the popular Apple device.

Adobe Photoshop on iPad brings core compositing and retouching workflows to the tablet. It features full PSD (Photoshop document files) interoperability, a touch-based UI, cloud document access, and the power to work on real-world, multi-layered creations.

Developed specifically for tablets, Photoshop on iPad is an intuitive, more accessible entry point to Photoshop for new users as well as a great companion app for professional creators.

The company also previewed Adobe Illustrator's future with a reimagined touch-based app that brings the precision and versatility of the desktop experience to iPad.

Designed with a more intuitive interface, the iPad update will make it possible for users to work with the same documents across devices and have seamless access to Adobe Stock, Adobe Fonts and all Creative Cloud Libraries, said the company.

"We're excited to push the frontiers of creativity to make everyone more productive and express their creative vision -- not only seasoned professionals, but also the next generation of designers, photographers, filmmakers and illustrators," said Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Creative Cloud, Adobe.

Apart from bringing more capabilities to iPad, the company also extended its digital painting and drawing app Adobe Fresco to Microsoft Surface laptops while introducing "Adobe Aero", a new authoring tool for people to create stuff in Augmented Reality (AR) at its flagship 'Adobe Max 2019' conference here.

Released for iPad earlier this fall, Adobe Fresco is now available on Windows, beginning on Microsoft Surface Pro X devices and Wacom MobileStudio Pro hardware.

It provides a natural and versatile drawing and painting experience across devices by combining raster, vector and new "Live Brushes".

"Adobe Aero" empowers users to easily create immersive content. It helps users create AR experiences by leveraging familiar tools like Photoshop and Dimension to produce creations that pop in an immersive, 3D environment.

Adobe also unveiled a redesigned Creative Cloud desktop app, which offers a more intuitive way to access, update, discover and learn Adobe apps.

Released as a beta feature, live co-editing feature lets multiple users work in a document at the same time, enabling real-time collaboration for design teams and stakeholders.

Adobe Premiere Pro released "Auto Reframe", a new feature which uses Adobe Sensei technology to analyze footage and apply intelligent panning and cropping to keep the action in the frame.