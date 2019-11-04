AI-powered Recorder application will be available through a future software update

Pixel 4 smartphones are displayed during the Made by Google event in New York. Image Credit: Bloomberg

San Francisco: Google has now confirmed that it will bring its new AI-powered Recorder application to older Pixel phones which was introduced for the Pixel 4 lineup.

A company executive confirmed this news on Reddit while replying to a user.

"Thanks for expressing interest in the Recorder app. "We plan to roll it out to older Pixel devices in a future software update," the executive wrote.

While the app uses an AI algorithm to perform real-time voice transcription into text, it can also locate music and specific words inside the audio file.

The US-based search engine giant last month launched Pixel 4 at a starting price tag of $799 and Pixel 4 XL for $899.

In terms of specifications, Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch Full HD+ Smooth 90Hz display. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, comes with a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Smooth 90Hz display.

Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Pixel Neural Core technology, 6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage.

They both feature dual cameras at the back comprising of a 12MP Dual-Pixel sensor and a 16MP telephoto camera.

The Pixel 4 phones have an 8MP selfie camera.